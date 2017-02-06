HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse with stab wounds floating off the coast of Kobe, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 6).

On Saturday, an employee at a company involved in seaweed farming found the corpse lying face-down and entangled in a net for the raising of nori (seaweed) about one kilometer off the coast of Suma Ward.

Measuring about 175 centimeters in height, the body was clothed in a brown jacket, gray pants and black shoes. The man had been stabbed several times in the abdomen.

The man is believed to be aged between 40 and 70. He likely died at least one before the discovery, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.

