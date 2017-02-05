SAITAMA (TR) – Two men allegedly shot a 13-year-old girl multiple times with an air gun from a car in Kawaguchi City, and could be tied to other similar cases, police said on Saturday.

Kenji Ojima, 24, and Ryota Karamura, 25, were arrested on suspicion of bodily injury after shooting the girl from inside their car at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 5).

The pair, who are colleagues at the same company, have admitted to the charges, quoted by police as saying they “did it because we took pleasure in seeing her in pain when she was hit by the bullets.”

Police are investigating whether the pair are tied to several similar cases reported in the city from Wednesday to Friday, where a young male was shooting pedestrians with an air gun from inside a car, the Asahi Shimbun reported (Feb. 4).

One of the cases involved a 16-year-old female high school student who was shot, police said.

The pair admitted to the charges after an officer questioned the pair based on matching descriptions of their vehicle.

