Nara cops: Male cyclist lies about hitting elderly woman who died

Suspect was scared he 'might have had to quit university'

A male university student lied about hitting an elderly woman in Kashihara City who was killed (TV Asahi)

NARA (TR) – An elderly woman was killed in Kashihara City after being struck by a male cyclist who later lied about hitting her, police said on Sunday.

At around 9:10 a.m. on Friday, Yoshio Matsushima, 20, a university student, called an ambulance after he struck 85-year-old Hiroko Watanabe. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, the suspect falsely claimed she “was already collapsed when I came” to the scene, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 5).

Watanabe, who was crossing an intersection, died about 12 hours after she was transported to a hospital, police said.

Matsushima has admitted to the charges, telling police he lied because he was “scared I might have had to quit university.”

