OKINAWA (TR) – The teenage son of a male U.S. Marine allegedly stole some 10,000 yen from a shop after threatening a shopkeeper with a gun in Uruma City, police said on Saturday.

At around 5 a.m. on Friday, the 18-year-old son of the serviceman, who resides at Camp McTureous of Marine Corps Base Butler, barged into the shop and thrust a gun at the male shopkeeper before stealing the cash and fleeing the scene, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 4).

The suspect, who has been charged with robbery, admits to the charges, police said.

Police spotted the suspect about an hour later near the Uruma City office some 1.8 kilometers away from the crime scene.

Officers lost sight of the suspect, but identified him after questioning the U.S. Army, police said.

Comment On This Article