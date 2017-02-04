Kyoto cops: Man punches ambulance crew member for wearing shoes in room

KYOTO (TR) – A 66-year-old man allegedly punched the face of an ambulance crew member for stepping one foot into his room while wearing shoes in the town of Seika, police said on Thursday.

Kyoto Prefectural Police arrested the unemployed suspect for punching the left cheek of a 42-year-old member of the Seika Town Fire Station at around 1 p.m. on November 15, 2016, the Sankei Shimbun reports (Feb. 2).

The suspect, who has been accused of interfering with public duty, is denying the charges, claiming he “has no recollection” of the incident, according to the Kizu Police Station.

The crew member arrived at the residence in response to an emergency call from the suspect, who complained of pain in his left leg. He then stepped one foot into suspect’s room, police said.

The suspect, who was lying in bed, became enraged and allegedly said, “’Ey, you. Where do ya think you’re going, eh? I oughtta give you a thrashing.”

The crew member got down on his hands and knees and apologized but the suspect got up and punched him, police said, before he was transported to a hospital by another crew member.

A wooden sign displayed at the suspect’s doorstep read “No shoes allowed.”

