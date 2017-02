KANAGAWA (TR) – Police fined a man for standing up while riding his motorcycle on a road in Hadano City, footage of which went viral on Twitter, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 2).

Police identified on Wednesday the man seen in the footage wearing a dark suit as he stands on the seat of his motorcycle on the road, which was uploaded on December 23, 2016.

The man was fined 7,000 yen for violating traffic safety laws, police said, adding the he appeared to have been repenting for his actions.

