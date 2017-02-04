GUNMA (TR) – A female employee in the adult entertainment trade and her male partner were re-arrested for leaving a just-born baby on the doorsteps of an orphanage in Maebashi City, following a previous arrest for leaving another just-born baby at the same orphanage, police said on Friday.

Chihiro Yamashita, 27, a worker at a fuzoku establishment, and Nobuo Senba, 34, who is unemployed, were arrested for allegedly leaving the just-born baby girl on the doorsteps of the prefectural children’s welfare center in October 2015, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 3).

Yamashita, who has been accused of aggravated abandonment, admits to the charges, quoted by police as saying she “wanted help because I couldn’t raise her. I left her there.”

Senba has also admitted to the charges, police said.

The pair was also arrested in January for also leaving a just-born baby boy in front of the same orphanage, police said.

