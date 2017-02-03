Tokyo cops bust illegal casino in Roppongi, arrest 15

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal gambling den operating in Minato Ward that is believed to have ties to organized crime, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 3).

At around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, police raided the parlor and arrested proprietor Yoshiki Tanaka, 38, and 10 employees for providing customers with gaming on two baccarat tables in violation of the law. Four customers inside the premises were also charged.

According to police, the parlor opened in October of last year. On the day of the raid, customers had purchased 14 million yen in chips for wagering.

Police found a customer list that included 700 names. The parlor, which was open 24 hours, averaged between 10 and 20 customers per day, police said. A security camera was installed at the front door to monitor persons entering the premises.

According to Nippon News Network (Feb. 3), police are examining whether the parlor is one of series of businesses in the area connected to a gang group.

