Tokyo cops: 2 third graders struck by car while walking to school

TOKYO (TR) – Two boys in third grade were struck by a car while walking to school in Higashi-Yamato City, leaving one seriously injured, police said on Thursday.

One of the 9-year-old boys suffered serious injuries including a brain hemorrhage after they were hit by a 40-year-old female driver while crossing an intersection at around 8 a.m., TBS News reports (Feb. 2).

The other child’s right hand was injured, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said.

Police are questioning the woman about the case.

A witness said one of the boys “wasn’t moving at all. It seemed like one of them was struck and went flying into the other child, who was saying his jaw hurts.”

