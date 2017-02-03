Teen prosecuted in Fukuoka after lying down on rail track

FUKUOKA (TR) – A teenage boy has been prosecuted for causing delays on a rail line in Kitakyushu City for sprawling his body on the track, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 2).

The boy, a 15-year-old middle school student, has been accused of lying down on his back on the track bed of the Kitakyushu Monorail at Heiwadori Station on January 13, causing delays to five trains.

The boy, who has been charged interfering with an authority’s duties, admits to the allegations. “It wasn’t a serious. I did not expect it become a big deal,” the boy was quoted.

An acquaintance of the boy filmed the incident and uploaded the footage to the video sharing site YouTube.

