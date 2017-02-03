Hiroshima inspector resigns after admitting to leaking info to yakuza

By on

Officer informed gang member on when persons would be released from custody

An assistant inspector at the at the Fukuyama-Nishi Police Station allegedly leaked information to a gangster

An assistant inspector at the at the Fukuyama-Nishi Police Station allegedly leaked information to a gangster (Wikipedia)

HIROSHIMA (TR) – An assistant inspector with the Hiroshima Prefectural Police has resigned his post after admitting to leaking information to an organized crime group, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 3).

On three occasions beginning in July of 2014, the assistant inspector, aged in his 50s, used a mobile phone to send messages about when arrested persons would be released from custody to a gang member.

The assistant inspector, formerly in charge of detainment at the Fukuyama-Nishi Police Station, has been prosecuted for allegedly violating a confidentiality obligation in Local Public Service Act.

Upon admitting to the facts in the case, the assistant inspector tendered his resignation on Friday.

The matter came to light during another investigation in which the phone of the gang member was seized and the messages found.

“We will strive to prevent a recurrence and restore trust,” a representative of Hiroshima Prefectural Police said.

  , , , ,

Hiroshima inspector resigns after admitting to leaking info to yakuza added by on
View all posts by Tokyo Reporter Staff →

Comment On This Article