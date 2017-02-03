Gunma cops: Man stripped teen girl of underwear on street

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of stripping a teenage girl of her underwear as she walked home, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 2).

At around 7:10 p.m. on December 13, Makoto Nihei, a temporary worker living in Ashikaga City, Tochigi Prefecture, allegedly grabbed the girl, a 17-year-old high school student, as she commuted home on a road in the prefecture and put his hand over her mouth. He then reached under her clothing and pulled down her underwear before fleeing the scene.

The girl suffered minor injuries to her face in the incident.

Nihei, who has been charged with robbery inflicting injury, admits to the allegations. “I wanted underwear,” the suspect is quoted by the Ota Police Station.

After the incident, the girl’s mother alerted police about the incident. Nihei was apprehended by Tochigi Prefectural Police about two weeks later.

