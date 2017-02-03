Fukushima cops: 2 men paid for ¥13 million watch with play money

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Two men allegedly paid for a watch worth nearly 13 million yen by using play money, police said on Thursday.

Kazuhito Idoki and his associate were arrested on suspicion of fraudulently taking the luxury watch from a shipping company by paying 12.7 million yen in fake money, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 1).

The pair ordered the watch online using a cash-on-delivery option and took possession of the watch at a sales office of the shipping company by saying they wanted to “inspect the content,” police said.

They handed over an envelope containing play money, claiming there was “an exact amount inside.”

Another media report indicated that Idoki admitted to the charges, telling police he sold the watch to cover living expenses.

The suspects are under investigation for involvement in other similar crimes.

