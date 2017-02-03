Chiba cops: Man stole women’s underwear ‘to refresh’ himself

CHIBA (TR) – A 48-year-old man in custody over the theft of women’s underwear said he committed the crime to “refresh” himself, police revealed on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 2).

In October, Hideki Motoyoshi, a company employee living in the district of Isumi, allegedly stole six pairs of women’s underwear hanging out to dry from a residence in Mobara City.

Motoyoshi, who has been charged with theft, admits to the allegations. “I felt irritated. So I stole women’s underwear to refresh my mood,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Motoyoshi was apprehended through the help of a person living in the residence who witnessed the crime, according to Chiba Television (Feb. 2).

A search of the suspect’s residence, located in the town of Otaki, by police revealed about 30 women’s undergarments, including bras, stockings and panties.

Police are now investigating Motoyoshi for involvement in similar crimes.

