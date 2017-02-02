Tokyo cops arrest Chinese national suspected in Kabukicho club murder

HYOGO (TR) – On Wednesday in Himeji City, Tokyo Metropolitan Police apprehended a male Chinese national suspected in a murder-robbery at a hostess club in the capital’s Shinjuku Ward in 2001, reports TBS News (Feb. 2).

During questioning the man, 38, who was officially arrested for violating immigration laws by overstaying his visa, hinted at participating in the stabbing death of the manager of club Venus, located in the Kabukicho red-light district, and robbery of customers in the early morning hours of August 16, 2011.

In the incident, five persons with stockings over their faces barged into the sixth-floor club and tied up 10 customers and staff members, including hostesses from Taiwan and Thailand. The manager, Ryuzaburo Ito, 59, was stabbed to death by the suspects, who also stole around three million yen from the club and valuables, such as wristwatches, from customers.

All five of the suspects are Chinese nationals. The three principal offenders had previously been apprehended in China and sentenced to death by a Chinese court.

Comment On This Article