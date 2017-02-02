Police nab Tokyo man in smuggling of stimulant drugs inside ginseng packs

FUKUOKA (TR) – Police have arrested a Tokyo man for allegedly smuggling stimulant drugs concealed in packages of ginseng into Japan from Korea, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 1).

In October of last year, Ryu Murata, 24, was alleged to have been carrying one kilogram of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, concealed inside four packages of dried ginseng upon his arrival at Fukuoka City via high-speed ferry from the Port of Busan.

The contraband has a street value of 74 million yen.

Murata has declined to comment on the allegations.

Police are now investigating how Murata obtained the drugs.

