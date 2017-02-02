HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police announced on Wednesday that pieces of evidence in the murder of a 65-year-old man in Sapporo were probably discarded accidentally, reports TBS News (Feb. 2).

Police revealed that they had likely dumped by mistake three items of clothing, a pack of cigarettes and a lighter belonging to Yukio Yoshimoto, whose body was found lying face-up in the living room of his residence, located in Shiroishi Ward, by two of his sons on December 11.

Police arriving at the residence found Yoshimoto’s body in a partially mummified state with several stab wounds. He is believed to have died up to two months before the discovery.

During the investigation at the residence, the five items were placed in a bag by police and taken to a station. However, four days later the items could not be found. It is believed the evidence was discarded in error.

Comment On This Article