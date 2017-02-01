Woman accused of drugging, robbing men offers apology at trial

Defense claims 'another personality committed the crimes'

Ikki Jin, 33, has been accused of drugging and robbing five men

TOKYO (TR) – A woman accused of drugging and robbing a number of men has offered an apology to the victims, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 31).

At the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, Ikki Jin, a 33-year-old resident of Suginami Ward, sobbed as told the court that an alternative personality named “Misaki” committed the crimes.

“While I have no memory [of the incidents], it is excusable that my body committed the crimes,” she said. “I must apologize as Ikki Jin but since I recognize several personalities inside me I am not able to do that.”

On July 7, 2015, police arrested Jin for lacing a drink consumed by a 23-year-old male with a sleeping powder and robbing him of a total of 350,000 yen in cash and valuables.

A few weeks later, police re-arrested Jin, this time accusing her of swindling a 32-year-old man employed in the real estate industry using similar methods.

Prior to her first arrest, victims told police that they had been swindled by a woman who introduced herself as “voice actress Aiko.” She has been charged with drugging and robbing a total of five men.

Thus far, the defense has claimed Jin is innocent of the charges, saying that “due to a dissociative gender identity disorder, another personality committed the crimes,” according to Fuji News Network (Jan. 31).

While incarcerated, Jin gave birth to a baby girl. The infant has been taken into protective care, reports TBS News (Jan. 31).

“I am sorry that I can not meet [her] soon,” Jin said “But, on the other hand, I was struggling to be a parent.”

Jin’s mother was seated in the visitor’s gallery. Several times, she wiped away tears as her daughter spoke.

The trial is expected to conclude in March.

