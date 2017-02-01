Woman accused of drugging, robbing men offers apology at trial

TOKYO (TR) – A woman accused of drugging and robbing a number of men has offered an apology to the victims, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 31).

At the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, Ikki Jin, a 33-year-old resident of Suginami Ward, sobbed as told the court that an alternative personality named “Misaki” committed the crimes.

“While I have no memory [of the incidents], it is excusable that my body committed the crimes,” she said. “I must apologize as Ikki Jin but since I recognize several personalities inside me I am not able to do that.”

On July 7, 2015, police arrested Jin for lacing a drink consumed by a 23-year-old male with a sleeping powder and robbing him of a total of 350,000 yen in cash and valuables.

A few weeks later, police re-arrested Jin, this time accusing her of swindling a 32-year-old man employed in the real estate industry using similar methods.

Prior to her first arrest, victims told police that they had been swindled by a woman who introduced herself as “voice actress Aiko.” She has been charged with drugging and robbing a total of five men.

Thus far, the defense has claimed Jin is innocent of the charges, saying that “due to a dissociative gender identity disorder, another personality committed the crimes,” according to Fuji News Network (Jan. 31).

While incarcerated, Jin gave birth to a baby girl. The infant has been taken into protective care, reports TBS News (Jan. 31).

“I am sorry that I can not meet [her] soon,” Jin said “But, on the other hand, I was struggling to be a parent.”

Jin’s mother was seated in the visitor’s gallery. Several times, she wiped away tears as her daughter spoke.

The trial is expected to conclude in March.

