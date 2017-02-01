Too close for school: Opening of yakuza office in Yamaguchi leads to arrest of boss

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police have arrested the boss of an organized crime group over the alleged opening of an office for the gang at a location in Shimonoseki City near a school, reports NHK (Jan. 31).

Between November 17 and December 12 of last year, Makoto Suehiro, the 75-year-old head of the Goda-ikka, is alleged to have presided over the office while it was located within 200 meters of an elementary school, which is a violation of the prefecture’s organized crime exclusion law. Two other persons have been arrested in the case.

None of the three suspects has commented on the allegations. Violators of the law face up to one year in prison and a fine of 500,000 yen.

Based in Shimonoseki, the Goda-ikka is the largest gang in Yamaguchi. The gang has approximately 230 members and affiliate members, according to the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 31).

