Tokyo cops nab pair in Shimbashi hammer attack that left 2 injured

FUKUOKA (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two persons in the assault and robbery of a male company president, 39, and his employee, 22, by two men with a hammer in Minato Ward in December, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 1).

On December 20, Takeishi Sakamoto, a 22-year-old employee in the construction industry from Fukuoka Prefecture, and one other person approached the victims from behind as they exited their office onto a street in Nishi-Shimbashi area and allegedly assaulted them with a rubber hammer.

The suspects then stole a bag containing around 200,000 yen in cash before fleeing the scene in a taxi.

The company president suffered broken bones in his face in the incident while his employee received various injuries.

The suspects became persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage showed the pair, one of whom was described as having a mohawk haircut, exiting a taxi at Tokyo Station.

During questioning, both suspects generally admitted to the allegations.

