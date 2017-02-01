Tokyo cops nab doctor in attempted sexual assault in Minami Aoyama

TOKYO (TR) – A male doctor allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman after forcing her into his apartment in Minato Ward, following a previous arrest for sexually abusing another woman, police said on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department re-arrested Yasunari Munemasa, 41, an ophthalmologist, on suspicion of abduction with intent of sexual assault for calling out to a woman in her 20s on a street in Minami Aoyama in October 2016, Yomiuri Television reports (Jan. 31).

Munemasa is denying the charges, claiming “it wasn’t forced.”

Munemasa told the woman, “We’re both going the same direction, so let’s go together. I’ll take you by car,” before forcing her into his nearby apartment residence and attempting to sexually assault her, police said.

The suspect was arrested last month for grabbing onto a different woman in her 20s in his apartment’s elevator, police said.

Police are investigating similar crimes involving Munemasa.

