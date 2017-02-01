Tokyo cops arrest man, son after woman’s decayed corpse found in residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 77-year-old man and his son after the body of a woman was found inside a residence in Hachioji City, reports NHK (Jan. 31).

At around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Yoshiaki Sato, a resident of Nagabusamachi, appeared at a police box and said that his “wife had been killed.” Police arriving at the residence found the body of a woman, believed to be the suspect’s wife, aged in her 70s, wrapped in a vinyl sheet.

Police subsequently arrested Sato and his son, 55-year-old Junichi, on charges of abandoning a corpse. Both suspects admit to the allegations.

“My wife was suffering from an illness,” Yoshiaki is quoted by police. “[In early January] we got into a fight about her taking her medicine and I strangled her.”

According to police, Sato and his son shared the residence with the victim. After she died, Sato and his son then attempted to conceal her body with the sheet.

Comment On This Article