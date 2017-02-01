Saitama cops: Man, 75, exposes himself to woman, 87

SAIATAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 75-year-old man for allegedly exposing himself to an 87-year-old woman in Sayama City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 1).

On September 7 at 11:05 a.m., Yu Haraguchi, an independent businessman in the town of Namegawa, accosted the woman on a road as she returned home and dropped his pants. He then fled the scene.

According to the Sayama Police Station, the suspect and victim were not acquainted.

Haraguchi, who has been charged with public exposure, admits to the allegations. “I got sexually stimulated in talking to her,” the suspect is quoted.

After the incident, the woman contacted a neighbor who then consulted with police.

According to TV Asahi (Feb. 1), police are investigating whether Haraguchi is behind a rash of similar incidents involving elderly women that took place last year in Saitama Prefecture.

