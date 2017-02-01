Connect on Linked in

HOKKAIDO (TR) – A saw-wielding man threatened a convenience store clerk before stealing bread and coffee-flavored milk in Sapporo, police said on Tuesday.

Tomohiro Sasaki, 26, was arrested on suspicion of robbery for allegedly threatening the clerk with a saw before stealing five pieces of bread and coffee-flavored milk at around 2 a.m., TV Asahi reports (Jan. 31).

Meanwhile, police are hunting for a male suspect at large who threatened a clerk at another convenience store in Sapporo with a knife while robbing them of some 87,000 yen late on Monday night.

