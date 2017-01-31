Tokyo cops seek pair in ¥8.4 million fraud of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating two man suspected in the defrauding of an elderly woman in Katsushika Ward last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 31).

In December, the one of the suspects impersonated the son of the woman on the telephone in falsely claiming he had “lost a bank book” and needed money. The pair then fraudulently obtained 8.4 million yen in cash from the woman.

Based on clips taken from security camera footage and released publicly, the suspects believed to be in their early 20s and around 160 centimeters in height.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Katsushika Police Station at 03-3695-0110.

