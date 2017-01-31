Tokyo cops nab pair in smash-and-grab of Rolex watches

Connect on Linked in

TOKYO (TR) – A man and his accomplice allegedly reversed a stolen car into the shutter of a shop that buys brand-name products and stole some 2 million yen worth of goods last year, police said on Monday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Hiroki Asada, 25, and his accomplice for allegedly breaking into the shop in Nishi-Tokyo City early in the morning in April 2016 and stealing goods, including Rolex wristwatches, worth around 1.72 million yen, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 30).

The pair are denying the charges, police said.

Police are investigating whether the pair also stole precious metals worth some 5.7 million yen from another shop.

The suspects were caught after a pawnshop worker became suspicious when another accomplice incorrectly wrote their names when trying to sell the stolen goods, police said.

Related

Comment On This Article