Kanagawa cop nabbed in illicit filming of woman in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a fellow officer from the Kanto area in the alleged illicit filming of a woman at a shopping mall, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 31).

At 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Kurodo Sato, a 36-year-old office in the community safety division of the Yamato Police Station, located in Kanagawa Prefecture, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage inside the skirt of woman, 29, as she shopped in a store.

After seeing Sato behaving suspiciously, the woman screamed for help. An employee at the store heard the woman and apprehended the suspect before handing him over to the Hakata Police Station.

According to Kanagawa Prefectural Police, Sato was in the middle of a two-night, three-day trip with 14 other officers that began on Sunday. Just prior to the incident, he had been out drinking, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 31).

“Based on the facts obtained from Fukuoka police, the matter will be dealt with strictly,” a representative of the Kanagawa police is quoted.

