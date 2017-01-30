Saitama cops: Boys find man hanged in abandoned residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after the body of a man was found in an abandoned residence in Misato City, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Jan. 29).

At around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, a middle school boy, 14, reported to a police box that he and a friend had found the man hanged from his neck with a vinyl cord in the residence, located in the Waseda area, while they were exploring inside.

According to the Yoshikawa Police Station, the man is believed to have been aged between 50 and 90. The time of death was within the last few days.

Standing about 170 centimeters in height and having a slight frame, the man was attired in a black jacket, white work clothes and sneakers.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.

