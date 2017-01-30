Kyoto masseur nabbed in molestation of female patient

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of a salon for allegedly molesting the body of female patient last year, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Jan. 27).

In October, Ichi Doi, the 41-year-old head of Aroma Aoitori, located in Shimogyo Ward, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, 32, at her workplace during a treatment.

Doi, who has been charged with quasi-indecent assault, admits to touching the woman’s chest. “Tiredness can be relieved through the powerful hands of a man during treatment,” the suspect is quoted in emphasizing his actions.

According to police, there were no other persons with the victim at the time of the incident, causing her to become afraid and not resist the actions of the suspect.

