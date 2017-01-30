Kumamoto cops: Hostess club employed middle school girls

Connect on Linked in

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have busted a specialty hostess club in Kumamoto City for employing underage girls, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 28).

Early Saturday morning, police arrested Daichi Nagata, the 23-year-old manager of club Cleo, located in Chuo Ward, for allegedly employing two 15-year-old girls, both middle school students, to serve male customers — a violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Beginning in November, police began receiving tips about underage girls working at the club.

Cleo is a so-called “girl’s bar,” which is an establishment licensed for drinking but offers services nearly equivalent to that of an adult-entertainment club.

