Nagasaki cops: Woman dies after being found stabbed in car

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation in the killing of a woman who was found stabbed in a car on a street in Nagasaki City and the apparent suicide of her former husband.

At around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report from a resident that a woman was unconscious in the car parked on a street in the town of Sankeidai, Fuji News Network reports (Jan. 28).

Chiaki Nonaka, 28, who died three hours later at a hospital, was sitting in the driver’s seat with a stab wound to the head. A knife was also found in the car.

Police later found a man, believed to be Nonaka’s former husband, hanged inside a residence near the vehicle. He was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital in what is being as a suicide. Police are now seeking to question a male relative of the man about the case.

