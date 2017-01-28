Saitama cops: Man stripped woman of underwear on street

Suspect reached under victim's skirt to remove garment

The Saitamaken Police Station is seeking a man who stole a woman’s underwear as she commuted home on Thursday in Wako City (Fuji News Network)

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are searching for a man who stripped a woman of her underwear as she walked home in Wako City, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 27).

At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, an unknown man approached the woman, aged in her 20s, on a street from behind, reached under her skirt and removed her underwear. He then fled the scene.

According to the Saitamaken Police Station, the woman was not injured in the incident.

Standing around 170 centimeters in height and possessing a portly build, the suspect is believed to be aged between 20 and 40. He was wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and white gloves, according to the Saitama Shimbun (Jan. 27).

Police are now examining surveillance camera footage taken in the area. The man is wanted on suspicion of robbery.

