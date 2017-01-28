Nagasaki cops: Man set home ablaze; 2 bodies with head injuries found

NAGASAKI (TR) – A man held for setting alight a house is also under investigation for the deaths of two persons whose bodies were found inside, police said on Saturday.

Nagasaki Prefectural Police said Hironobu Sugawa, 38, likely set the home of 65-year-old Kei Furukawa on fire with gasoline or other flammable liquid in December, TV Asahi reports (Jan. 28).

Found among the ruins were the bodies of Furukawa and his 32-year-old daughter Seiko with signs their heads were beaten with a blunt weapon.

Police on Friday charged Sugawa with arson. According to NHK (Jan. 27), the suspect has not commented on the allegations.

Sugawa had taken on ship repair work for Furukawa. Police are currently investigating the details of the case, believing Sugawa was involved in the murder of Furukawa and his daughter.

