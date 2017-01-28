Ibaraki cops: Unknown person took phone from male corpse found in forest

IBARAKI (TR) – A mobile phone was likely taken from the body of a male corpse found in a forest in Ryugasaki City on Wednesday, police said.

The body identified as belonging to Hideaki Yamada, 29, a resident in the city, was found wrapped in a white cloth under fallen tree branches and leaves in the Habaramachi area with signs suggesting he was strangled, TV Asahi reports (Jan. 28).

Several days had likely passed since the death of Yamada, whose mobile phone wasn’t found in the vicinity of the site where he was found or at his apartment, a source familiar with the investigation said.

Police believe an unknown individual murdered him, dumped his body and took his mobile phone.

Yamada’s mother filed a missing persons report with police after she was unable to reach Yamada since the middle of January.

