CHIBA (TR) – A male civil servant admitted he drove through a hamburger restaurant’s drive-thru in Ichihara City and exposed himself to a female worker, police said on Saturday.

Police arrested Hitoshi Kurokawa, 46, who works at the Chiba Waterworks Bureau, for suspected indecent exposure after he dropped his pants in front of the woman in the afternoon on January 4, TV Asahi reports (Jan. 28).

Kurokawa had stopped by the hamburger shop on his way home from work. Police tracked him down using his license plate number after the woman filed a police report the next day.

