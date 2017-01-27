Tokyo cops nab pharmaceutical employee over child prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee in the pharmaceutical industry who has admitted to filming girls while he had sex with them, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 26).

Three years ago, Hideki Matsumoto, 35, allegedly paid 30,000 yen to a girl, then aged 17, to engage in sex acts while knowing she was a minor. He had met her on a deai-kei dating site.

Matsumoto, who has been charged with child prostitution, denies the charges, telling police he recognized this particular girl as being 18. “I did the same with another 30 girls,” the suspect is quoted, “the youngest of whom was 14.”

According to TBS News (Jan. 26), Matsumoto’s residence was outfitted with photography equipment, including cameras, tripods and reflectors, to film girls in costumes and while he had sex with them.

