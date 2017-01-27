Hokkaido cops: Body of elderly woman found in home

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of an elderly woman at her residence in the town of Mukawa, reports Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting (Jan. 26).

At 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, a male town employee alerted police after discovering the body of Tokiko Fujitsugu, 83, collapsed and bleeding from the head on the floor in a bedroom. She was later confirmed dead at the scene.

According to the Tomakomai Police Station, the front door of the residence was not locked but the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked.

On January 16, Fujitsugu was released from a hospital following a fall inside her residence in December, a neighbor tells NHK (Jan. 26).

The town employee visited the residence after not being able to reach Fujitsugu, who lived alone, by phone the day before.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death. Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.

