TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old exchange student from China in the sexual assault of a woman in Nakano Ward late last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 26).

On December 25, Isamuddin Baharudin, who is from the autonomous Xinjiang territory of China, broke into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s and demanded, “If you don’t strip off your clothes, I’ll do some really scary things.” He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Baharudin, a fourth-year student at a university, denies the charges. “I entered her apartment but I did not [touch her],” the suspect is quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, Baharudin had called out to the woman on a road. “Merry Christmas, be my friend,” the suspect reportedly said. He then followed her into her residence and committed the alleged crime.

