Grand theft auto: Suspect in stolen truck leads Tokyo police on chase

Suspect told police he ‘fled with single-hearted devotion’

A man in a stolen truck evaded over a dozen patrol cars (Nippon News Network)

TOKYO (TR) – A man in a stolen truck led police on a 40-minute chase through the streets of Koto Ward on Wednesday, evading over a dozen patrol cars and smashing into some of them as he was tailed by two helicopters.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police said a patrol car tried to make Tomohiro Kaminaga, 20, pull over for questioning at around 2:30 p.m. when the suspect suddenly sped off, Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 25).

Kaminaga was arrested on suspicion of interference with public duty after he led police on a 40-minute chase as he smashed into six patrol cars in at least three locations until he was apprehended on a street near Sarue Onshi Park.

Kaminaga has admitted to the charges, telling police he “fled with single-hearted devotion and smashed into patrol cars to escape from being caught.”

Police are investigating the circumstances of Kaminagawa’s escape after the truck he drove was found to be stolen.

