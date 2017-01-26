Grand theft auto: Suspect in stolen truck leads Tokyo police on chase

TOKYO (TR) – A man in a stolen truck led police on a 40-minute chase through the streets of Koto Ward on Wednesday, evading over a dozen patrol cars and smashing into some of them as he was tailed by two helicopters.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police said a patrol car tried to make Tomohiro Kaminaga, 20, pull over for questioning at around 2:30 p.m. when the suspect suddenly sped off, Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 25).
Kaminaga was arrested on suspicion of interference with public duty after he led police on a 40-minute chase as he smashed into six patrol cars in at least three locations until he was apprehended on a street near Sarue Onshi Park.
Kaminaga has admitted to the charges, telling police he “fled with single-hearted devotion and smashed into patrol cars to escape from being caught.”
Police are investigating the circumstances of Kaminagawa’s escape after the truck he drove was found to be stolen.