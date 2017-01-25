Tokyo cops: Man teamed with teen girl in ‘enjo kosai’ swindle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old man and teenage girl in an alleged robbery in which the victim was lured by the promise of a partner for prostitution, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 25).

In October, Kensuke Ohashi and the girl, 17, arranged via a deai-kei dating site to meet a male office worker, 31, at a parking lot in Setagawa Ward. The suspects then assaulted the victim after making a false claim about him.

During the incident, the suspects stole the key to the residence of the victim in Bunkyo Ward. They then entered the premises and stole about one million yen in cash.

Ohashi, who has been charged with robbery resulting in injury, generally admits to the charges. However, he says the amount stolen was far less than the reported figure, according to NHK (Jan. 25). The girl, however, “does not recall the incident.”

The purpose of the meeting was for the suspects to provide a partner for the victim for so-called “enjo kosai,” or compensated dating, at a rate of 40,000 yen for one night.

Police are now investigating whether the suspects have been behind similar crimes.

