Japanese-Brazilian woman to be extradited from China in killing of female acquaintance

TOKYO (TR) – A Japanese-Brazilian woman who left Japan shortly after the discovery of the mutilated body of a female acquaintance in Tokyo nearly three years ago is to be extradited from China to face criminal charges, investigative sources revealed on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 24).

According to the sources, Yuri Oishi, 32, is to arrive in Japan on Wednesday to face charges of murder in the killing of Rika Okada, a 29-year-old nurse from Osaka’s Nishinari Ward whose body was found in a storage locker in Hachioji City on May 21, 2014 after it had been shipped in a two-meter long box marked “doll.”

The body of Okada, who went missing on March 21 of that same year, was riddled with more than 10 stab wounds. A search of Okada’s residence resulted in the discovery of blood which a DNA analysis proved to be a match for the victim, previous news reports said.

In addition to murder, Oishi faces charges of fraud in the theft of Okada’s credit card and the receiving of another one in Okada’s name. According to earlier media reports, the fees for the delivery of Okada’s body from Osaka to Tokyo and the rental of the locker were made in the name of the victim.

Oishi is believed to have lived near the storage locker in Hachioji. On May 3, she left Haneda Airport with a female Chinese acquaintance for Shanghai with a passport in Okada’s name.

In footage provided by Fuji News Network (Jan. 24), Oishi, who attended elementary school with Okada, is seen holding hands with another woman in Shanghai.

On May 27, 2014, Oishi was taken into custody for illegal entry after she appeared at the Japanese consulate-general in Shanghai.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with China. The transfer of Oishi to Japan will be the first between the two nations since 1999, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

