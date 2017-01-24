Tokyo cops search for man in attempted robbery of convenience store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected in the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Komae City earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 24).

Early on January 17, the man thrust a knife before two male employees at the store, located in the Iwadokita area, and demanded money. He then fled the scene empty-handed after one of the employees pressed an alarm.

In clip taken from security camera footage and released publicly, the suspect is shown wearing glasses, beige pants and green jacket with the hood pulled over his head. Standing around 160 centimeters in height, he is believed to be aged between 50 and 70.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Chofu Police Station at 042-488-0110.

Related

Comment On This Article