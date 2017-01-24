Saitama police investigating 3 convenience store robberies

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating three convenience store robberies that took place within a few hours of one another early Monday morning, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 23).

At around 4 a.m., a man entered an outlet of Mini Stop, located in Ageo City, and threatened a male employee, 19, with a knife. “Hand over money,” the man, described as standing about 175 centimeters in height, reportedly said. He then fled the scene after taking 43,000 yen in cash.

About two hours before, a man stole about 63,000 yen in cash after using a metal rod to threaten a female employee, 36, of another convenience store in Tokorozawa City, located about 20 kilometers from the scene of the other crime.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 23), the suspects behind both incidents are believed to be aged between 20 and 40.

At 5:30 a.m., a man, believed to be aged between 60 and 80, held a knife up to a male employee, 33, at a Mini Stop outlet in Kitamoto City before stealing 30,000 yen in cash.

