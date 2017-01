Connect on Linked in

KANAGAWA (TR) – A female middle school student was punched in the head from behind while walking home alone in Yokosuka City, police said on Monday.

Police have dispatched over 50 personnel to track down the unknown suspect who punched the third-grader at around 3:40 p.m., Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 23).

The girl’s family called police after she ran home. She was transported to a hospital with light injuries.

