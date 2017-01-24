French woman found bludgeoned in Kanazawa parking lot

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a female French national was found beaten in a parking lot in Kanazawa City, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 23).

At around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, a passerby of the parking lot alerted emergency services after finding the woman lying face-down and bleeding from her head.

According to police, the woman, aged in her 20s, received several wounds caused by strong blows to the back of the head. She also has wounds on her back that indicate she was dragged along the ground.

The woman, who resides in Kanazawa on a working holiday visa, was unconscious while being transported to a nearby hospital. However, she regained consciousness shortly thereafter.

Personal items belonging to the woman, such as her purse, were found at the scene.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play.

