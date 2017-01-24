Chiba education officials probe bullying in 13-year-old girl’s apparent suicide

CHIBA (TR) – A 13-year-old female student was found dead of an apparent suicide in Matsudo City earlier this month and left a notebook suggesting she was bullied, the city’s Board of Education said on Monday.

Police and education officials said the first grader who attended a public middle school was found dead on the grounds of a housing complex in the city on the morning of January 10, the day of a school entrance ceremony, NHK reports (Jan. 23).

Education officials stopped short of saying bullying was the cause of the student’s apparent suicide, the Asahi Shimbun reported (Jan. 23).

Junji Ito, chair of the city’s Board of Education, said there was “no information about bullying from other students. For now, bullying has not been judged to be the cause.”

Education officials plan to investigate the student’s notebook and letters found at her home, which contained entries such as “I want revenge on the bullies” and “I tried to kill myself but I couldn’t.”

The student’s mother called police after she was unable to find her daughter on the morning of January 10. The girl was later found dead, likely after she jumped off a building, education officials said.

The girl’s school sends out monthly surveys about bullying, but bullying among its students has not been confirmed and none have raised complaints, education officials said.

