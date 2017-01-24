Chiba cops nab man suspected in series of arson incidents

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man suspected in more than a dozen arson incidents that have taken place since the end of last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 24).

Early on January 5, Kentaro Hirota allegedly set an umbrella on fire on the stairs of a housing block in the Maekaizukacho area.

Hirota, who has been accused of arson, denies the charges. “I cannot talk about it yet,” the suspect is quoted.

Hirota became a person of interest after police examined security camera footage taken in the area.

Since November, Hirata is believed to have been behind 16 other incidents or arson, including the setting of bicycles and motorcycles on fire, that have taken place in the same general area, according to Nippon News Network (Jan. 24).

