Chiba cops: Man trespassed into woman’s toilet at shrine to take illicit films

Connect on Linked in

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trespassing into a woman’s toilet at a shrine in Katori City to take illicit films, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 24).

At around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Masataka Takahashi allegedly trespassed into as a stall of the women’s toilet at Katori Shrine. He then reached under a partition to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of a woman in a neighboring stall with his mobile phone.

Takahashi admits to the charge of trespassing. Police are now pursuing charges related to the taking of the images.

Takahashi was apprehended by an acquaintance of the victim.

Related

Comment On This Article