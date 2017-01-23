Woman accused of murder dies in custody in Tochigi in likely suicide

TOCHIGI (TR) – A 73-year-old woman accused in the killing of her older sister has died in custody in Kanuma City, police announced on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 23).

At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, a jailer at an institution of the Kanuma Police Station found Tsuyako Inoue lying face-up in her cell. After being transferred to a nearby hospital, she was confirmed dead at 6:45 a.m. on the following day.

“I would like to express my condolences under these unfortunate circumstances,” a representative of the police is quoted. “I believe that the employees dealt with the matter promptly and properly.”

Inoue’s body did not have any external wounds. At the time of her discovery, a towel and rice cake were stuffed in her mouth. There was also an indication that she vomited. Both the towel and cake were purchased by Inoue beginning on January 20.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death. The case is being investigated as a suicide, according to TV Asahi (Jan. 23).

On January 17, Inoue was arrested for allegedly murdering her sister, 77-year-old Emiko, at the residence they shared in Utsunomiya City in December.

Tsuyako had admitted to the charges, telling police that she strangled her sister with an object, according to TBS News (Jan. 17). The pair had previously gotten into a dispute over money, police said.

Related

Comment On This Article