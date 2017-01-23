Shizuoka cops: Man beats father to death with baseball bat

Connect on Linked in

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the beating death of his father at the residence they shared in Hamamatsu City, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 23).

At 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Ryota Masuda telephoned police to report that he had “beaten his father to death with a baseball bat.”

Officers from the Hamamatsu-Higashi Police Station arriving at the residence, located in Higashi Ward, found Keisuke Masuda, 57, collapsed and bleeding in the first-floor living room. He was later confirmed dead.

Ryota was subsequently arrested on charges of murder, according to the Yoimiuri Shimbun (Jan. 23).

Ryota’s mother also lives in the residence. She was not home at the time of the incident.

Police are now attempting to determine a motive for the crime.

